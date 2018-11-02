The Real Plus To Time Change This Weekend!

The Fall Back Time Change is my favorite Holiday!

Want to knowwhy?? Another benefit of the time change this weekend? If you enjoy adult beverages, you have an extra hour to purchase them.

Since at 2 a.m. Saturday morning the clocks will hop back to 1 a.m., sales can continue. Technically, that means you can buy them up until “3 a.m.”

Certain states and businesses may follow different rules than this and may not be willing to stay open an additional hour for this purpose, so do not go to those bars!