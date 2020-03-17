The Razzies Are Handed Out Online…’CATS’ Gets Almost ALL Of Them
Surprising absolutely no one, Cats dang near swept the 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards, better known as the Razzies, honoring the WORST achievements in film for 2019.
The Razzies are typically handed out in an actual ceremony which was supposed to have been this past Saturday, but it was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. So they posted “The Lock-Down Edition” on YouTube.
John Travolta earned his second Worst Actor award for The Fanatic and Trading Paint (his first was for 2000’s Battlefield Earth and Lucky Numbers); Hilary Duff, named Worst Actress for her performance in last year’s other Sharon Tate movie; and Rambo: Last Blood, which won Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel and a new award, Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property. Eddie Murphy also earned the Razzie Redeemer Award, given to a past Razzie nominee or winner who has bounced back from a critical or commercial slump, for his performance in Dolemite Is My Name.
Now for all of the ones ‘Cats’ DID win: WORST PICTURE, WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR (James Corden / Cats),WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (Rebel Wilson / Cats), WORST SCREEN COMBO (Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / Cats ), WORST DIRECTOR (Tom Hooper / Cats ), WORST SCREENPLAY (Cats / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper)
