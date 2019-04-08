The Queen B Just Dropped Her Movie Trailer And We’re HERE For It

OUR GUESSES WERE RIGHT!! Beyonce is releasing a documentary about her celebrated Coachella 2018 performance on April 17th!!

It all started yesterday when Netflix posted this…

The B Hive quickly noticed that the font style from the post was the same as the announcement from last year’s “Beychella” performance. Both the post and the announcement had the same logo using Greek letters. They also noticed billboards switching from bright gold and hot pink just like Beyonce did during her performance!!

The documentary will highlight the genius creative behind the performance and the cultural impact it had following it. It will drop on Netflix on April 17th which is right in the middle of the first and second weekends of the 2019 Coachella Music Festival. Talk about a power move!