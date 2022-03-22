“The Price Is Right” Is Going On Tour

The Price Is Right is headed out on a 50-stop, coast-to-coast tour for fans who can’t make the trip to the game show’s Los Angeles studio. The “Come On Down Tour” — separate from the TV show, so no Drew Carey — will kick off Friday at the Santa Monica Pier and will make stops in Denver, Dallas, New Orleans, Nashville and St. Louis (with more cities announced Friday).
Yes you can win prizes by guessing the retail price for various items in games like Plinko and compete in a Showcase Showdown. There’s also a chance to win a grand prize of $50,000. A customized trailer that can fold up the games will be on the move. The game show’s famous wheel is part of the truck, but other parts pull out, along with podiums. According to a spokesperson, “We really wanted people to feel like they could come on down and play the game that they all really know.”
