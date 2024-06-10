99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“The Price Is Right” Contestant’s Showcase Bid Is Off By ONE DOLLAR

June 10, 2024 12:17PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

If you’ve ever watched an episode of “The Price Is Right”, you know it ends with two contestants in the Showcase Showdown. It’s a huge prize package and you have to guess the price the closest without going over. As a bonus, you can win BOTH showcases if you are within $250 of the actual price!

Friday, Drew Carey was shocked when contestant Patrice Masse from Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada placed a bid of $39,500 on a package including a trip to Miami and a car. Turns out he was JUST BENEATH the actual price by ONE DOLLAR. 

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Bus Driver Retires After 70 Years On The Job
2

Man Surprises His Grandpa With His Fully Restored 1954 Truck
3

Strangers Save Teen From Drowning In Florida
4

Two New Furry Aussies Coming to Louisville
5

Millie Bobby Brown Marries Jon Bon Jovi's Son

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE