The Power Of Twitter Leads To A Special Surprise For A sick Girl

The power of Twitter strikes again…in the best way!

Grace Moores is a huge fan of Katy Perry from Adelaide, Australia. She was heartbroken after finding out that she would miss Katy‘s recent concert due to brain surgery. Grace’s 16-year-old sister knew that she had been looking forward to the show ever since she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. So she tweeted out Grace’s situation to her 50 followers.

The tweet was surprisingly retweeted over 20,000 times and eventually caught the eye of Katy’s management! They arranged a surprise visit from Katy, who then treated Grace and her family to a 3-song performance and also hung out!

