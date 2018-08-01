The Power Of Twitter Leads To A Special Surprise For A sick Girl
By Kelly K
|
Aug 1, 2018 @ 4:41 PM

The power of Twitter strikes again…in the best way!

Grace Moores is a huge fan of Katy Perry from Adelaide, Australia. She was heartbroken after finding out that she would miss Katy‘s recent concert due to brain surgery. Grace’s 16-year-old sister knew that she had been looking forward to the show ever since she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. So she tweeted out Grace’s situation to her 50 followers.

The tweet was surprisingly retweeted over 20,000 times and eventually caught the eye of Katy’s management! They arranged a surprise visit from Katy, who then treated Grace and her family to a 3-song performance and also hung out!

 

