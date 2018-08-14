The Plot For ‘Deadpool 2’ Was Almost Realllllly Different

Ryan Reynolds told Jimmy Fallon that his original idea for the plot of ‘Deadpool 2’ was reallllly different. And not received very well by the studio.

The suits were also not sure it was a great idea to have Brad Pitt play an invisible character. But that’s why we love RR. And then in a stroke of marketing GENIUS, Ryan and Jimmy make some interesting cocktails with a game of Drinko involving Ryan’s gin company, Aviation.

BTW…’Deadpool 2′ the Super Duper Cut is now available on digital and August 21 on Blu Ray.