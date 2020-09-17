The PlayStation 5 Has A Release Date
Wednesday, Sony hosted a PlayStation reveal event where they debuted some new games! Among them where the new Harry Potter – Hogwarts Legacy, Final Fantasy XVI, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
And FINALLY. Sony released details for the two new PS5s. The consoles will come out on November 12th and will cost $499.99. If you want the digital only edition, it’ll be $100 cheaper and will cost $399.99. Pre-sale opportunities for the consoles will also open today, September 17.
BTW – the Hogwarts Legacy game LOOKS FIRE!!