      Weather Alert

The PlayStation 5 Has A Release Date

Sep 17, 2020 @ 6:42am

Wednesday, Sony hosted a PlayStation reveal event where they debuted some new games!  Among them where the new Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy, Final Fantasy XVI, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

And FINALLY. Sony released details for the two new PS5s. The consoles will come out on November 12th and will cost $499.99.  If you want the digital only edition, it’ll be $100 cheaper and will cost $399.99. Pre-sale opportunities for the consoles will also open today, September 17.

BTW – the Hogwarts Legacy game LOOKS FIRE!!

TAGS
Playstation ps5
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE