The Phrase Disney Would NOT Allow Selena Gomez To Say

Selena Gomez talks about being grateful for getting her start on Disney Channel, but that there were some strict rules for behavior. One thing she was not allowed to say around ANYONE was “What the Hell?”

She struggled to shed that Disney image after her time on “Wizards of Waverly Place” as she grew into adulthood, and now at 30…she wants to be who she is. And that also comes with putting body shamers in their place!