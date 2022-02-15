The Oscars Will Have Three Hosts

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall have been set to host the 94th Oscars, which is returning to a host-led format for the first time since 2018.
The news is expected to be announced officially today on ABC’s Good Morning America, as the Oscars will be aired on ABC March 27th.