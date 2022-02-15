      Weather Alert

The Oscars Will Have Three Hosts

Feb 15, 2022 @ 7:30am

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall have been set to host the 94th Oscars, which is returning to a host-led format for the first time since 2018.

The news is expected to be announced officially today on ABC’s Good Morning America, as the Oscars will be aired on ABC March 27th.

TAGS
Amy Schumer hosts Oscars Regina Hall Wanda Sykes
POPULAR POSTS
NFL Player Takes A Fan To Her Daddy/Daughter Dance
Kanye West Needs Billie Eilish To Apologize Before He Performs At Coachella
Tons Of Celebs Vibe To Super Bowl Halftime Show
You Laugh You Lose: DicTATER
Robert Pattinson Shares He Almost Got Fired From "Twilight"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On