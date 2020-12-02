The Oscars Will Be Held ‘In Person’
A inside source is saying “The Oscars in-person telecast will happen.” The Academy had previously pushed back the date of the ABC ceremony by two months to April 25, 2021, with the hope that the extended time would allow more films to be seen and to qualify for the deadline. The plan is still to hold the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, which seats 3,400 people. They are also still working out seating and audience capacity and still no word on a host or not.
The Golden Globes ceremony has also been delayed, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler set to host on Sunday, Feb. 28 from The Beverly Hilton.
Recent awards ceremonies have featured a blend of pre-taped and live moments, with the 2020 Emmys including footage of winners accepting the awards from their homes. Emmys host Jimmy Kimmel ran the proceedings from the audience-free Staples Center.
In other award ceremony news, the 2021 Grammys that will air on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 31, although the exact logistics of that event are unclear.
