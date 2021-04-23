The Oscar Swag Bags Have Everything From Spa Retreats To ‘Poetry For Neanderthals’
Oscar swag bags have always been BEYOND EXTRA, and this year is no exception.
Each year, the 25 nominees for best actor, actress and director awards get ridiculous goodies bags, and this year’s is worth $205,000. That’s a combined value of $5.1 million, just $1 million shy of the worldwide box office for this year’s best picture front-runner, Nomadland, which ironically tells the story of a woman who’s lost everything in the Great Recession.
This year they are trying to highlight female-owned businesses, black-owned businesses, disabled entrepreneurs and companies who give back. And there’s a wide range of random gifts including chocolate-covered biscuits and wafers, package of workout sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky, liposuction and free project management for their next home construction or reno project. Then there’s 24-karat gold vape cartridges, sleep capsules, a PETA emergency hammer to save dogs trapped in hot cars; and the Poetry for Neanderthals game from Exploding Kittens (which comes with its own 2-foot inflatable club for bashing opponents).
And they are all getting delivered via Postmates.