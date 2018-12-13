The Only Christmas Yule Log You Need This Year

Your Christmas game is about to be taken to another level if you pick up one of these logs to toss on the Christmas day fire this year.

Before you read any further you must ask yourself. Do you want a regular, run of the mill Christmas this year or do you want a Christmas that will go down in the history books as the day you changed the lives of your family members forever?

I hope you chose the second answer because what I’m about to share with you is the best thing to happen to Christmas since candy canes and stockings hung by the chimney with care.

Get ready to fill your home with the sweet and savory smell of 11 herbs and spices!

Yeah, that’s a KFC Chicken Scented Yule Log.

While your neighbor’s houses are all going to smell like the musty chimney they haven’t had cleaned since 1993, your house is going to smell like the Colonel’s best concoction to bless the US population in the past 100 years.

The log itself promises to bring a “hearth-warming and hunger-inducing” experience. Like we need another excuse to gain 30 pounds on Christmas. KFC CEO Andrea Zahumensky said this in a press release:

“At KFC, we have always been proud of our role in bringing loved ones together at the dinner table around a bucket of our world-famous fried chicken. Now, this winter we’re bringing all the things we love – family, friends and fried chicken – together around the fire with our scented firelog.”

SAY NO MORE ANDREA! Do I just make the check out to you, or what?

Get your KFC Yule Log HERE. They’re only $18.99 but the memories you’ll make around this most savory of Christmas accompaniments will be priceless.