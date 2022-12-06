The One Artist Post Malone WILL NOT Work With

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Post Malone accepts the Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop award for 'Hollywood’s Bleeding' onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Post Malone has worked with numerous artists, from Doja Cat and Ozzy Osbourne to Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage, but where does he draw a line? He won’t work with 6ix9ine.

Per MSN, when asked if he would consider working with 6ix9ine, Posty says, “Would I? Chances are, no.”

6ix9ine has been seen in the media with ties to testimony and prison time regarding gang affiliation.

Some artists have worked with the “Trollz” rapper, including Nicki Minaj, Akon, and Kanye West.