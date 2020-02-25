      Weather Alert

The Olympics Could Get Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

Feb 25, 2020 @ 6:24pm
A senior Olympic official is saying a total cancellation of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games IS on the table as they weigh whether it could be safe or not.  Postponing or moving the games to another country is probably out of the question. How devastating for the athletes who have trained for 4 years working up to this?!
But with 80,000 people reportedly infected with the virus — and 2,600 deaths — obviously a massive international gathering like the Olympics could spread it even faster. And, with the Games set to kick off in late July, athletes and fans want to know if there’s a backup plan.MORE HERE

 

 
TAGS
Coronavirus Olympics Tokyo
