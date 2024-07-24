The Olympics: Celine Dion and Snoop Dogg

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 21: Snoop Dogg tries on clothes during Team USA Welcome Experience ahead of Paris 2024 Summer Olympics at Polo Ralph Lauren on July 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

Celine Dion will perform Friday during the Olympics opening ceremony. It’s not for free either, she’s being paid $2 million for ONE SONG! They’re also footing the bill for travel and accommodations for Celine and her family. A source says, quote, “They’re paying a ton of money. Ridiculous amount.”

This will be Celine’s first performance since she stepped away from the stage in 2022, after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome.

Here’s her stellar performance at the 1996 Olympic opening ceremony in Atlanta. David Foster appeared on stage with her. He also produced the song and wrote it with Babyface and Linda Thompson, Foster’s wife at the time.

Speaking of celebrities at the Olympics, Snoop Dogg is heading to Paris to carry the Olympic Torch. He’ll be the second-to-last torchbearer – but there’s no word who he’ll hand it off to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@nbcolympics)

The torch will eventually be placed in Paris’ iconic Tuileries Gardens, where it will remain throughout the duration of the Olympic Games.