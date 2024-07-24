99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

The Olympics: Celine Dion and Snoop Dogg

July 24, 2024 5:08AM EDT
Share
The Olympics: Celine Dion and Snoop Dogg
PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 21: Snoop Dogg tries on clothes during Team USA Welcome Experience ahead of Paris 2024 Summer Olympics at Polo Ralph Lauren on July 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

Celine Dion will perform Friday during the Olympics opening ceremony. It’s not for free either, she’s being paid $2 million for ONE SONG! They’re also footing the bill for travel and accommodations for Celine and her family. A source says, quote, “They’re paying a ton of money. Ridiculous amount.”

This will be Celine’s first performance since she stepped away from the stage in 2022, after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome.

Here’s her stellar performance at the 1996 Olympic opening ceremony in Atlanta.  David Foster appeared on stage with her. He also produced the song and wrote it with Babyface and Linda Thompson, Foster’s wife at the time.

Speaking of celebrities at the Olympics, Snoop Dogg is heading to Paris to carry the Olympic Torch. He’ll be the second-to-last torchbearer – but there’s no word who he’ll hand it off to.

The torch will eventually be placed in Paris’ iconic Tuileries Gardens, where it will remain throughout the duration of the Olympic Games.

More about:
celine dion
Olympics
Snoop Dogg
torch

POPULAR POSTS

1

Viral: Deli Manager Celebrates Honor Roll Student
2

The Internet Has Thoughts About This Rendition Of the National Anthem
3

Teen Schools The Internet On How To Handle A Rude Customer
4

Tulane University Students Design And Build Tiny Home For Homeless Man
5

Grab Tissues For The Deeper Meaning Behind These Butterflies On The Bride

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE