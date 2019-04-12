The Olsen Twins’ Clothing Line Is Coming To Kohl’s

The Olsen twins have announced that their clothing line will be officially sold at Kohl’s.

Kohl’s made the announcement that they will be carrying the Elizabeth and James line and said you’ll see the apparel, fragrances, handbags, and accessories in stores this next holiday season.

Mary-Kate Olsen said of the new partnership, “Our vision for Elizabeth and James is to deliver a lifestyle brand that offers women access to premium fashion at an affordable price without sacrificing quality and fit.” While Ashely said, “We have always seen Elizabeth and James speaking to a much larger audience and this new business model with Kohl’s will allow us to achieve that.”

No word yet on an exact launch date.

