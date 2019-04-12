The Olsen Twins’ Clothing Line Is Coming To Kohl’s

young woman walking with shopping bags in hands, christmas background

The Olsen twins have announced that their clothing line will be officially sold at Kohl’s.

Kohl’s made the announcement that they will be carrying the Elizabeth and James line and said you’ll see the apparel, fragrances, handbags, and accessories in stores this next holiday season. 

 

Mary-Kate Olsen said of the new partnership, “Our vision for Elizabeth and James is to deliver a lifestyle brand that offers women access to premium fashion at an affordable price without sacrificing quality and fit.” While Ashely said, “We have always seen Elizabeth and James speaking to a much larger audience and this new business model with Kohl’s will allow us to achieve that.”

No word yet on an exact launch date.

 

MORE HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Lori Loughlin Thinks Any Mom Would Have Done What She Did Mariah Carey Is Getting The Icon Award At The BBMAs BTS and Halsey Have a New Song Called “Boy With LUV” Marvel Went To EXTREME Lengths To Make Sure Mark Ruffalo Doesn’t Spoil ‘End Game’ Lori Loughlin Is “Freaking Out” At The New Charges She’s Facing Kim Kardashian West Has An Interesting New Career Goal
Comments