      Weather Alert

‘The Office’ Reunion More Likely Now Than Ever

Jan 9, 2021 @ 8:37am

The popularity of ‘The Office’ doesn’t seem to be slowing even though the show hasn’t created a new episode in years. It was once again one of Netflix’s most popular streamed shows of the year, and now that Peacock has rights to the show, never-before-seen footage seems to be coming out weekly.

Greg Daniels, the shows creator for ‘The Office’, has revealed that an ‘Office’ reunion is now more likely than ever with it’s switch to Peacock. He also commented that people seem to want it now more than ever.

While nothing official is in place at all, a ‘Friends’ style reunion may be the way they’re leaning.

TAGS
Jenna Fischer John Krasinski Netflix peacock Reunion Steve Carell streaming The Office
POPULAR POSTS
"Bean Dad" Is The First To Infuriate Twitter This Year
A Line Of Chocolate Bars Aimed At Adults Helps You Sleep, Create...And Even Helps In The Romance Department
Burger King Brazil Nails 2020 With A Gross Creation
'Caillou' Leaving PBS...Parents Are NOT Mad
Ryan Reynolds Films Young Co-star In Hilarious Profanity Filled Monologue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE