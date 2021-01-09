‘The Office’ Reunion More Likely Now Than Ever
The popularity of ‘The Office’ doesn’t seem to be slowing even though the show hasn’t created a new episode in years. It was once again one of Netflix’s most popular streamed shows of the year, and now that Peacock has rights to the show, never-before-seen footage seems to be coming out weekly.
Greg Daniels, the shows creator for ‘The Office’, has revealed that an ‘Office’ reunion is now more likely than ever with it’s switch to Peacock. He also commented that people seem to want it now more than ever.
While nothing official is in place at all, a ‘Friends’ style reunion may be the way they’re leaning.