The ‘Office Ladies’ Finally Reveal The Father of Jan’s Baby On ‘The Office’
‘The Office’ is still one of the greatest shows ever, duh, yet some mysteries still remain even all these years later. The father of Jan’s baby? We FINALLY have answers thanks to Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey’s podcast “The Office Ladies”!
And the father is… ANDY RODDICK! YES, the tennis player! Angela and Jenna revealed the juicy details in their latest episode saying the final scene never made the cut into the episode.
In the script, Jan tells Michael assuming he will be super impressed.