The Office Holiday Decor Is Next Level

We know what you’re thinking…YES, this was an office decorating contest. And we think Nathan Berillo wins hands down! It started last year, and he made a house around his desk! Impressive, but then you have to one-up yourself this year, right?

He got the idea to do The Polar Express around his desk off TikTok and it took 9 hours across and Saturday and Sunday! He says he’s a competitive person but it was more about making people at work feel good! Could you imagine walking into the office to find this?? Awesome!

