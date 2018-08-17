“The Office” Actress Reacts To Her Nephew Using Her Photo In His Tinder Profile

Angela from “The Office” Reacts To Her Nephew Using Her Photo In His Tinder Profile

Sometimes you have to pull out all the stops when it comes to finding love on Tinder.

Some people use photos of their dogs, others a funny quote. But Angela Kinsey’s nephew really took the cake.

I would totally do the same thing though… My photo with Bryson Tiller is on my Tinder Profile.

Josh put a photo of himself along with the actress, bragging in his profile that “Angela from the office is my aunt.”

But lets also talk about that short bio LOLZ

Someone alerted The Office star to the posting, who then channeled her character Angela Martin perfectly in her response.

Taking to her own Instagram story, Kinsey, wearing shades in a smiling selfie, wrote, “Nephews… do not put me in your @tinder profile photos. K. Thx. Byeeeee.”