The Ocean Spray Guy Bought A House With Fan Donations
Ocean Spray Guy on the come up! Nathan Apodaca never imagined that one TikTok video could change his life. So before he went viral with his video (skateboarding while drinking Ocean Spray), he had been living in an RV. But as fans realized his situation, donations came flooding in and he was recently able to purchase 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Idaho Falls, ID, for his family. Nathan said he’s been saving all the money that he’s earned in recent months, originally hoping to just have enough to put a down payment on a home.
Eventually, his fame brought in enough cash that he was able to buy the property upfront. (TMZ first reported that Apodaca paid $320,000 in cash for a home.) Ocean Spray has been very generous gifting him with a truck filled with juice too!
MORE HERE