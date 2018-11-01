The North Hardin Football Team Is Winning On And Off The Field With This Adorable Fan

The North Hardin Trojans went 8-2 this season and clinched their first district championship in 17 years…but their biggest win came off the field.

They paid a visit to a very special little fan in the BEST way. Brooklyn turns 10 on November 1 and the team showed up Saturday to help her celebrate in costume. She…dressed as Snow White. The team…as the dwarfs and Prince Charming.

Brooklyn suffers from a rare condition that even doctors can’t figure out. It started at five-months-old and resulted in two brain surgeries and 43 pills a day. She can have anywhere from 30 to 100 seizures a day. Doctors say it’s a miracle she’s made it as far as she has. Most birthdays have been spent in the hospital, so the ones at home need to be super special! She’s a big fan of the team…and they adore her too. Sophomore Marcus Harris was her Prince Charming and said, “I’m her ‘boo’ apparently,” “I belong to her and no one else.”

