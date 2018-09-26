The Next Shot You Take Needs To Be Out Of This Glass

If you grew up watching Rugrats, chances are you are of legal drinking age. So capitalizing on that nostalgia, 90s kids can now enjoy an adult beverage with characters from the Nickelodeon show.

Rugrat shot glasses are a thing!

If you collect shot glasses or just like to take the occasional tequila shot or lemon drop; you need these in your house.

Found in the party aisle at a Washington state Walmart are four-packs of “unbreakable mini cups” featuring pictures of the Rugrats crew and Reptar. Of course, those cups just happen to be shot glass size.

Also for sale, and a little more on the nose, are flasks adorned with the Rugrats and Hey Arnold characters!