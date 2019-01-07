The New Trend: Women Stop Shaving in JanuHAIRY

I don’t know if I can get on board with this trend…

Women are showing off hairy armpits and legs to start the year. Welcome to JanuHAIRY.

The campaign is meant to encourage women to grow out their body hair for the entire month.

The intent is for women to be the best version of themselves and to “rock their own brand of gorgeous.”

Ladies around the world are posting pictures on social media to show the progress after one week of not shaving.

There is a whole Insta page dedicated to the cause…CLICK HERE