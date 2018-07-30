The New Ozark Season 2 Trailer Will Ruin Your Day

The Ozark Season 2 trailer has dropped and if you’re having a great day and are in good spirits, you may just want to wait until you get home to watch it.

If you haven’t watched Ozark on Netflix yet, you should probably take the nearest opportunity to binge it. It’s certainly binge-worthy if you enjoy crime, capers and the sarcastic wit of Jason Bateman. Ozark comes with more than it’s fair share of violence and “oh wow” moments but they’re all leveled out by Bateman’s knack for making the viewer laugh.

But make no mistake, Ozark is not a comedy. If you thought season 1 was a little hard to watch at times; wait until season 2 drops. If all of the main characters make it out of season 2 alive, I’ll be surprised. Warning, this trailer is not safe for work due to language, violence and one naked butt.

Netflix promised amazing original content with the subscription price hike. They are certainly delivering.