The New Miss America Did A Science Demonstration For Her Talent

Dec 21, 2019 @ 6:54pm

Miss Virginia Camille Schrier earned the title of Miss America 2020 on Thursday night, beating out 50 other contestants for the prestigious crown after performing the show’s first-ever science demonstration in the talent portion.

Schrier showed the audience the catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide, telling judges, “Miss America is someone who needs to educate.”

Schrier — a PharmD student at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy — thanked the pageant for “taking the focus off our bodies” and giving her a chance to be recognized for her smarts, personality and mission.

Schrier said her goal as Miss America was to promote drug safety and abuse prevention while also championing STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education.

 

 

