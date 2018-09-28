The New ‘House of Cards’ Trailer Confirms The Rumors The latest ‘House of Cards’ trailer confirms it: Claire Underwood (played by Robin Wright) has become president and Frank Underwood is dead. The sixth and final season of House of Cards premieres November 2. Claire UnderwoodDeadFrank UnderwoodHouse of CardsNetflixPresident SHARE RELATED CONTENT Jeopardy Contestants Know NOTHING About Video Games…And A Surprise!! Guess What Store is Coming to Oxmoor Center…THE LEGO STORE You Have to Hear Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Sing “Shallow” Mean Girls Is Returning To The Big Screen And You Will Never Guess What Day Mac’s Movie Debut: River Runs Red Trailer Gisele Bundchen Admits She Was Once Suicidal