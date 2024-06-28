99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

The NBA Has Its First Father Son Duo On The Same Team

June 28, 2024 9:23AM EDT
Source: YouTube

19-year-old Bronny James had his sights set on being a Laker, and that dream came true after he was the 55th overall pick in the NBA draft.  That makes for the first father son duo on the same team at the same time joining dad, LeBron James.

