The Nashville Airport Came to a Standstill to Honor Children of Fallen Soldiers

On Monday, over 100 kids, who lost their parents in battle, were on their way to Disney World out of the Nashville airport. Before they left, the whole airport came to a standstill as the National Anthem was song to honor their parents and them.

People stopped, military members saluted, and everything was still. The moment was so pure, it could make the Grinch’s heart grow another three sizes.

A woman in the airport named Jen caught this beautiful, heartfelt moment and shared it on her Facebook for the world to see. We are in tears watching this, and so were the people at the scene!

I witnessed an international airport come to a complete stop today … At the Nashville airport I walked out into the concourse to this scene @americanairlines was flying a plane full of children who had lost a parent in combat to Disneyworld on an all expenses paid trip and they threw a party for them at the gate❤️But when they announced them over the loud speaker and they lined up to board the plane the whole airport literally stopped and sang the national anthem with military present in salute. Most every person standing around, myself included was bawling at the sight of these kids and spouses who have paid so great a price for our country. To see all of this at Christmas time was so humbling. Seeing the general public in an airport stand still to honor these kids was simply beauitful. @bna_airport #nashville #fallenwarriors Gary Sinise Foundation #america #snowballexpress #christmas Garysinise Posted by Jen Tringale on Saturday, December 8, 2018

Every year around this time, the Gary Sinise Foundation and American Airlines team up to send over 100 children out of Nashville to Disney World, and 1,000 children nationally. Kudos to everyone who put together this magical moment, and for making us cry!!