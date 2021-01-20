‘The Muppet Show’ Is Coming to Disney Plus

If you love the Muppets, then Disney just granted a huge wish for you! All 5 seasons of ‘The Muppet’s are coming to Disney+!
Play the music! Light the lights! ALL FIVE SEASONS of The Muppet Show are coming exclusively to @DisneyPlus! Why don't we get things started on February 19? pic.twitter.com/mGgWRBa9Yp
— The Muppets (@TheMuppets) January 19, 2021
Mark your calendars for February 19th!