‘The Muppet Show’ Is Coming to Disney Plus

Jan 20, 2021 @ 7:23am

If you love the Muppets, then Disney just granted a huge wish for you! All 5 seasons of ‘The Muppet’s are coming to Disney+!

Mark your calendars for February 19th!

