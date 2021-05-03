      Weather Alert

The Most Valuable Music Artists According To The Stock Market

May 3, 2021 @ 8:15am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Stock market trading platform Stake decided to figure up stock prices for the brands of the world’s hottest music artists. They looked at streaming data, awards won, Billboard Hot 100 entries, brand deals and social media following.

 

5. Eminem

The theoretical stock price for Eminem’s brand would be $145.49.

4. Ariana Grande

The theoretical stock price for Ariana Grande’s brand would be $154.82.

3. Justin Bieber

The theoretical stock price for Justin Bieber’s brand would be $169.01.

2. Taylor Swift

The theoretical stock price for Taylor Swift’s brand would be $170.59.

1. Drake

The theoretical stock price for Drake’s brand would be $226.62.

SEE THE REST OF THE LIST HERE

