The Most Searched Artist In Kentucky Is?

No surprise here, the most searched artist in Kentucky and Indiana is Jack Harlow!

Taylor Swift is the most-searched musician in four states, a Crossword Helper analysis of Google search results found. Billie Eilish was the most-searched musician in Alaska, and Adele reigns over Texas. Usher, Lana del Rey, Grimes, and Imagine Dragons are also popular search results in multiple states.

As for the top-searched songs, “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus takes first place. The most-searched rock song is an iconic classic: Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust.”