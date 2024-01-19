99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

The Most Searched Artist In Kentucky Is?

January 19, 2024 4:43AM EST
Share
The Most Searched Artist In Kentucky Is?
Map of USA. 3d render and computer generated image. isolated on white.

No surprise here, the most searched artist in Kentucky and Indiana is Jack Harlow!

Taylor Swift is the most-searched musician in four states, a Crossword Helper analysis of Google search results found. Billie Eilish was the most-searched musician in Alaska, and Adele reigns over Texas. Usher, Lana del Rey, Grimes, and Imagine Dragons are also popular search results in multiple states.

Source: Crossword Helper Study

As for the top-searched songs, “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus takes first place. The most-searched rock song is an iconic classic: Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust.”

More about:
artist
Crossword Helper
Google
Grimes
Imagine Dragons
Jack Harlow
lana del rey
searched
Taylor Swift
Usher

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Closings and Delays
2

Bonnaroo 2024 Lineup Revealed
3

New Artist Spotlight: Natalie Graham
4

Jack Harlow Equals Chart Record As ‘Lovin On Me’ Returns To No. 1
5

Zendaya Unfollows EVERYONE On Instagram...Including Tom Holland

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE