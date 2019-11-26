      Weather Alert

The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish Searches In Each State

Nov 26, 2019 @ 12:06pm

Apparently, people in every state need details about different Thanksgiving side dishes.

Google Trends is tracking the most searched side dishes in each state.

In California and Michigan, it’s Macaroni and Cheese. Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey want to know more about stuffing while Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and the Carolinas are figuring out dressing.

Texas needs some detail on fruit salad, Tennessee has a hankering for creamed corn and North Dakota is searching for…Keto Soup?

TAGS
dressing Indiana Kentucky sides Thanksgiving turkey
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE