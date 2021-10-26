      Weather Alert

The Most Popular Haunted Tourist Destinations In The U.S.

Oct 26, 2021 @ 6:11am

Halloween is this weekend and if you’re looking for some spooky spots, check out this list! Everyone in Louisville knows about Waverly Hills Sanitarium. But if you’re looking for other haunts around the United States, we’ve got you! According to research, these destinations have a history of ghostly activities.

  • New York City’s Brooklyn Bridge – research shows that there have been sightings of headless figures possibly from some of the people who died while working on the bridge.
  • The Alamo in San Antonio, Texas – Claims that a ghost of a guard appears on the south side of the building’s roof.
  • Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado – Stephen King used this hotel as his inspiration for “The Shining”. Allegedly, room 418 and 217 have the most haunted activity.

Other destinations that made the list are: Philadelphia Zoo, Philadelphia, PA., Beverly Hills Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA., Robert the Doll, Key West, Fl., Biltmore Hotel, Coral Gables, Fl.

Have you been to any of the haunted places on the list? If so, did you experience any ghostly activity? Do you believe in ghosts? Tell us about a place that you think is truly haunted.

