The Most Iconic April Fool’s News Report EVER

Apr 1, 2022 @ 7:00am

Susan Hudson will go down in history as the poster child for what NOT to do on April Fool’s Day. She told her sister she murdered her husband, and needed her help burying the body. Susan was a really good actress because cops were called. Oopsies.

#BeCarefulOfYourAprilFoolsJOkes

