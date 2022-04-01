The Most Iconic April Fool’s News Report EVER

Susan Hudson will go down in history as the poster child for what NOT to do on April Fool’s Day. She told her sister she murdered her husband, and needed her help burying the body. Susan was a really good actress because cops were called. Oopsies.
For some levity during these uncertain times, please enjoy some of my best work:
That time at my first job in Kingsport, Tenn. when Susan Hudson told her family she killed her husband as a prank. They believed her without hesitation.
Happy April Fools Day. pic.twitter.com/bHAmZYBJ9Y
— Cody Weddle (@coweddle) April 1, 2020
For some levity during these uncertain times, please enjoy some of my best work:
That time at my first job in Kingsport, Tenn. when Susan Hudson told her family she killed her husband as a prank. They believed her without hesitation.
Happy April Fools Day. pic.twitter.com/bHAmZYBJ9Y
— Cody Weddle (@coweddle) April 1, 2020
#BeCarefulOfYourAprilFoolsJOkes