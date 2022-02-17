The Most Common Way Folks Are Still Catching COVID

While things have eased up a bit as far as actual restrictions and mandates go, the Covid-19 pandemic is still far from over. Survey says the number one way people are catching the virus is…
Person-to-person contact. According to the World Health Organization, “Current evidence suggests that the virus spreads mainly between people who are in close contact with each other, for example at a conversational distance.” While sneezing is actually enough to get you burned at the stake these days, that was only a fortunately fitting gif. I will say though if you were to sneeze in conversational distance of someone you should be prepared to fight… (especially if the someone is me)
Other ways people are still catching the Co-Co include attending indoor gyms, superspreader events, and traveling by air. Of course, another big factor in getting the virus is being unvaccinated. I am sure it feels absolutely sensational to go to the gym to try and get healthy and contract a life treating disease/virus… yikes.
Personally I was lucky enough to attend a superspreader event staying true to the big dumb (cov)idiot I am. Have you been able to avoid getting Covid-19? If you’ve had it, do you know how or where you got it?