      Weather Alert

The Most Anticipated Movie of 2022

Jan 3, 2022 @ 5:25am

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the most-anticipated movie of 2022, according to a new survey by Fandango. More than 6,000 moviegoers put the upcoming superhero sequel in the top spot, followed by the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) at No. 2 and The Batman (starring Robert Pattinson) at No. 3.

Other big movies in the top 10 also include Thor: Love and Thunder, Jurassic World: Dominion, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom, and James Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar 2. Tom Cruise has 2 highly-anticipated films on the list: Top Gun: Maverick and Mission Impossible 7.

The movie ticketing company’s survey also found that 94% of people said they want to go to the theater more often in 2022 than they did in 2021. “Audiences are looking for unforgettable experiences at the theater and 2022 promises to deliver a bounty of exciting new movies that you must see on the big screen,” says Fandango managing editor Erik Davis.

TAGS
Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom Avatar 2 black panther Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness jurassic world: dominion thor: love and thunder wakanda forever
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly's Top Phone Taps of the Year
Jessica Biel Posts Family Instagram of Kids With Justin Timberlake
The Year's Best Good News Stories
Betty White Gone At 99
Bridgerton Season 2 Premiere Date
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On