Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the most-anticipated movie of 2022, according to a new survey by Fandango. More than 6,000 moviegoers put the upcoming superhero sequel in the top spot, followed by the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) at No. 2 and The Batman (starring Robert Pattinson) at No. 3.
We took a poll…
Your most anticipated 2022 movies are….https://t.co/n5BHidQNuL pic.twitter.com/LVJEKsFzPf
— Fandango (@Fandango) December 27, 2021
Other big movies in the top 10 also include Thor: Love and Thunder, Jurassic World: Dominion, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom, and James Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar 2. Tom Cruise has 2 highly-anticipated films on the list: Top Gun: Maverick and Mission Impossible 7.
The movie ticketing company’s survey also found that 94% of people said they want to go to the theater more often in 2022 than they did in 2021. “Audiences are looking for unforgettable experiences at the theater and 2022 promises to deliver a bounty of exciting new movies that you must see on the big screen,” says Fandango managing editor Erik Davis.