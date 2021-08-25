      Weather Alert

“The Morning Show” Season 2 Trailer References “Friends”

Aug 25, 2021 @ 6:00am

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back for season 2 of The Morning Show, debuting on September 17 on Apple TV+

They describe the season: “Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds The Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.”

The trailer includes a Friends reference with Reese saying, “I feel like they’re bringing in my big sister to clean up my mess.” Reese memorably played Jennifer’s younger sister in a few episodes of Friends.

TAGS
Apple Friends Jennifer Aniston Reese Witherspoon season 2 The Morning Show trailer
