“The Morning Show” Season 2 Trailer References “Friends”

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back for season 2 of The Morning Show, debuting on September 17 on Apple TV+
They describe the season: “Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds The Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.”
The trailer includes a Friends reference with Reese saying, “I feel like they’re bringing in my big sister to clean up my mess.” Reese memorably played Jennifer’s younger sister in a few episodes of Friends.