      Weather Alert

The Moment Suni Lee Won Gold Is So Sweet

Jul 30, 2021 @ 7:25am

Simone Biles sat out the women’s gymnastics all-around, but the U.S. STILL brought home the gold medal.

Thanks, in part, to 18-year-old Sunisa Lee! She won it, as Simone cheered her on from the stands.

She ended up winning by less than two-tenths of a point. It’s her first Olympics, and her first Olympic gold. She also won silver in the team event.

You’ve got to see her family’s reaction from back home.

Congratulations, Suni!

TAGS
Gold Olympics Simone Biles Sunisa Lee
POPULAR POSTS
Kelly Clarkson Has To Pay Ex-Husband Nearly $200K A MONTH In Child And Spousal Support
Kentuckians Win Gold At The Olympics
Throwback Thursday on the Belle of Louisville With Ben and Kelly
Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Shock The Internet By Admitting They Only Bathe Their Kids When They "See Dirt"
Simone Biles Pulls Out Of Team USA Gymnastics Finals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On