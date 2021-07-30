The Moment Suni Lee Won Gold Is So Sweet

Simone Biles sat out the women’s gymnastics all-around, but the U.S. STILL brought home the gold medal.
Thanks, in part, to 18-year-old Sunisa Lee! She won it, as Simone cheered her on from the stands.
Find you a friend, a teammate who will celebrate your personal victories as their own.
This is from @Simone_Biles’ IG. pic.twitter.com/YE47FP0WpP
— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 29, 2021
Find you a friend, a teammate who will celebrate your personal victories as their own.
This is from @Simone_Biles’ IG. pic.twitter.com/YE47FP0WpP
— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 29, 2021
She ended up winning by less than two-tenths of a point. It’s her first Olympics, and her first Olympic gold. She also won silver in the team event.
You’ve got to see her family’s reaction from back home.
Gymnast Sunisa Lee, 18, is the first Hmong American to make the U.S. Olympic team — and now, she’s won gold in the individual all-around competition.
At home in Minnesota, her family and community were cheering her on. pic.twitter.com/XuUo6ULNp1
— NPR (@NPR) July 29, 2021
Gymnast Sunisa Lee, 18, is the first Hmong American to make the U.S. Olympic team — and now, she’s won gold in the individual all-around competition.
At home in Minnesota, her family and community were cheering her on. pic.twitter.com/XuUo6ULNp1
— NPR (@NPR) July 29, 2021
Congratulations, Suni!