99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

The Moment Harry Styles Split His Pants On Stage

January 27, 2023 11:59AM EST
Share

Thank goodness most of us have a camera on us at all times because otherwise we might have missed the opportunity to see the moment Harry Styles split his leather pants at a show. Page Six reports it happened in front of his first celebrity crush, Jennifer Aniston.

During “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” Harry kneels down toward the crowd and when he gets up he can already tell what’s happened. His pants ripped right up the crotch and he played it off by covering it up with a towel on the stage and later his Pride flag that you see him have at all his shows per users on Twitter.

Here’s another angle of what happened from MetroUK:

 

More about:
concert
Harry Styles
Jennifer Aniston
leather pants
Live
ripped pants
split pants

POPULAR POSTS

1

New Footage Contradicts Britney Spears Restaurant Meltdown Story
2

Tik Toker Accidentally Got McDeposit Money At McDonald's
3

Woman Learns To Sew To Bring Her Grandma's Fashion Designs To Life
4

Bride Lends Her Pricey Gown To Stranger Across The World
5

You Laugh You Lose: Ben's Noods

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE