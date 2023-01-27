The Moment Harry Styles Split His Pants On Stage

Thank goodness most of us have a camera on us at all times because otherwise we might have missed the opportunity to see the moment Harry Styles split his leather pants at a show. Page Six reports it happened in front of his first celebrity crush, Jennifer Aniston.

During “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” Harry kneels down toward the crowd and when he gets up he can already tell what’s happened. His pants ripped right up the crotch and he played it off by covering it up with a towel on the stage and later his Pride flag that you see him have at all his shows per users on Twitter.

Here’s another angle of what happened from MetroUK: