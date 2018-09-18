The moment from the Emmys that stole everyone’s hearts wasn’t from anyone famous.

Glenn Weiss won the Emmy for outstanding directing of a variety special for his work on the Oscars, he used his acceptance speech time in a special way… to propose marriage right there on stage. It was sweet because his mom died two weeks ago and used her ring to propose to his girlfriend Jan. She made her way to the stage and said yes to a standing ovation.

Of course, they got political and tackled diversity…

As for the winners:

“Game of Thrones” was named Best Drama and cast member Peter Dinklage scored the prize for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama.

“The Americans” star Matthew Rhys was presented with the Best Actor in a Drama Emmy and Claire Foy from “The Crown” won for Best Actress in a Drama. Thandie Newton of “Westworld” picked up the statuette for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama.

“Mrs. Maisel” was named Best Comedy, and its co-stars Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein were voted Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Amy Sherman-Palladino took the prizes for Best Directing and Best Writing in a Comedy for her work behind the scenes of the show.

“Barry” co-stars Henry Winkler and Bill Hader were recognized as Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor in a Comedy respectively. For Winkler, it was the first Emmy of his career, more than four decades after he was first nominated for his role as The Fonz in “Happy Days.”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace” was deemed Best Limited Series. Star Darren Criss and filmmaker Ryan Murphy went home with the trophies for Best Actor and Best Director of a Limited Series or Movie.

“Godless” stars Jeff Daniels and Merritt Weaver received the prizes for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Regina King earned the honor for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for “Seven Seconds”.

“Saturday Night Live” stars Michael Che and Colin Jost hosted the event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It aired live on NBC.

WINNERS LIST:

Supporting actress, comedy series: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Writing, comedy series: Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Directing, comedy series: Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Lead actress, comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Lead actor, comedy series: Bill Hader, Barry

Supporting actress, limited series or movie: Merritt Wever, Godless

Supporting actor, limited series or movie: Jeff Daniels, Godless

Directing, limited series or movie: Ryan Murphy, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Lead actress, limited series or movie: Regina King, Seven Seconds

Lead actor, limited series or movie: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Supporting actor, drama series: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Supporting actress, drama series: Thandie Newton, Westworld

Directing, drama series: Stephen Daldry, The Crown

Lead actor, drama series: Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Lead actress, drama series: Claire Foy, The Crown

Outstanding reality competition series: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding variety sketch series: Saturday Night Live

Outstanding variety talk series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding limited series: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding comedy series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding drama series: Game of Thrones