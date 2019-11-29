The Miracle® Christmas Pop-Up Bar Is Coming Back!
Miracle®, the beloved Christmas pop-up bar launched in New York City, is returning to Louisville! This is the third year of Louisville’s Miracle® pop-up. Thanks to the love shown in Louisville, the pop-up will stay open until New Year’s Eve!
Every Sunday night, Miracle® will screen classic Christmas movies like Home Alone and Elf. On Wednesday nights, sing your favorite yuletide carol during Miracle® karaoke. The “halls” of the Green Building will be decked in kitschy Christmas splendor with plenty of lights, garlands, ribbons and tchotchkes.
On Monday, December 2, grab your favorite ugly sweater for the “World’s Largest Ugly Sweater Christmas Party” taking place at Miracle® locations across the country including the Louisville pop-up.
Gather your family and friends and head to NuLu to see the Miracle® bar elves at work. This year’s cocktail menu has new drinks like the SanTaRex and old favorites like a Run Run Rudolph.
