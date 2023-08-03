The Mic That Cardi B Threw At A Fan Is Getting Auctioned For Charity

Source: YouTube

Well here’s a fun spin…the DJ company that was hired for the Cardi B concert where she threw a mic at a fan who threw a drink at her is getting auctioned off. And they promise it still works.

The seller is Scott Fisher, whose audio production company was used by Drai’s Nightclub for the concert. The auction started at $500 and is currently nearing $100,000. The proceeds will go to Friendship Circle Las Vegas and the Wounded Warrior Project. “The mic is a Shure AD2 Axient Digital, which retails for around $1,000 — and Fisher will include a letter stating it’s the real deal: “I will also include a letter stating this is the actual microphone shown in all the videos being shown nationwide,” he added.

BTW the mic throwing incident is currently being investigated as possible battery by the Las Vegas Police Department. Stay tuned to see if Cardi gets slapped with charges on that.

