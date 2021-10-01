The McRib Is Back November 1 For It’s 40th Anniversary

It’s that iconic boneless pork sandwich coated in barbecue sauce, and topped with slivered onions and a tart dill pickles on a hoagie-style bun and it’s coming back participating McDonald’s locations nationwide beginning Nov. 1.
It’s an especially special milestone this year, as the McRib celebrates its 40th anniversary.
The sandwich originally debuted in 1981 in Kansas City, Kansas, though wasn’t an immediate success at first, oversold by the company’s Chicken McNuggets which came out just three years earlier. Still, the McRib earned a cult following over the years thanks to its limited edition runs.