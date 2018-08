The McDonald’s ‘McGold Card’ is not just a myth.

It actually exists, and the company is giving away ONE. But it’s not a card, it’s actually a phone case they will custom make out of 24-karat gold…and it gets you two free meals a week for 50 years. That’s practically your whole McLife!!

To have a shot, just place an order on the McDonald’s app between now and Aug. 24 at 11:59pm!

