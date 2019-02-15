The Matrix Was Almost Very Different…And Will Smith Says You’re Welcome

FUNFACT…Will Smith was almost Neo in the 1999 movie, The Matrix.  Instead he did “Wild Wild West”.  He admits he was going to play Keanu Reeves’ role and Val Kilmer was going to play Morpheus (which ended up being Laurence Fishburne.)

He acknowledges he probably did a favor to Planet Earth by passing on the role because Keanu and Laurence were perfect in those roles. He said he might have “messed up the Matrix.”

Last year, a YouTuber imagined what that might have looked like had Will taken the role…

