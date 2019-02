“The Masked Singer” revealed two singers in the semi-finals, unmasking the Lion and the Rabbit: Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy guessed the Rabbit, but the panel was stumped on the Lion!

Those who have been unmasked so far talked about what it was like under that costume!

WANNA SEE THE REVEAL OF THE RABBIT AND LION? CLICK HERE FOR THE RABBIT AND HERE FOR THE LION!

The finale airs next Wednesday at 8 p.m.