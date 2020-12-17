‘The Masked Singer’ Names A Winner
No spoilers here…but LINKS to see the results if you haven’t yet seen it!! But it came down to Pink Crocodile, Mushroom and The Sun in the finals for season 4 on “The Masked Singer”! Plus, they gave out the Golden Ear trophy to the panelist with the most correct first impression guesses!
See the final performances:
At least one panelist correctly guessed each of the finalists…with Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger figuring out who the winner was! If you want to know who it was, watch!!