‘The Masked Singer’ Kicks Off New Season…Eliminates First Contestant
“The Masked Singer” is back for a third season with 18 all new secret celebrities and the talent is pretty fantastic!
Nick Cannon is back as host, and he’s joined by the celebrity panelists: Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke. Jamie Foxx also joined the panel for the premiere as a guest judge (which many thought was Wayne Brady last season).
Season three kicked off with a special premiere slot after the Super Bowl, starting with Group A: White Tiger, Turtle, Miss Monster, Llama, Robot and Kangaroo.
The singer who received the least amount of votes was the Robot, who then had to unmask. The panel made some final guesses, but no one got it right! SEE WHO IT WAS HERE.